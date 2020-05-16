Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €47.50 ($55.23) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of ETR:NDA traded up €1.24 ($1.44) on Friday, hitting €48.86 ($56.81). 248,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a 12 month high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

