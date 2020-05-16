Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 4.5% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

NYSE BK traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.06. 4,120,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,140. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

