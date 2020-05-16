Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Barfresh Food Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.38. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 18,388 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRFH. ValuEngine raised Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 129.86% and a negative return on equity of 343.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

