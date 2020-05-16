Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.85 and traded as low as $10.71. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 33,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.