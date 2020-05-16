Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 218,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,965,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.17. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

