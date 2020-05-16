Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 384,204 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,890,000. Amgen comprises about 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.68 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

