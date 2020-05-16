Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,387,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,360,000. Enbridge accounts for 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,078,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after buying an additional 2,842,668 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,967,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $31.18. 3,854,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,917. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

