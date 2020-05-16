Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,925. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.