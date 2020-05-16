Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 123,209 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 123,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $91.03. 3,978,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,007. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

