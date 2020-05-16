Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 157,302 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its holdings in VF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA bought a new stake in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,227. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.