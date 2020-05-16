Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $16.96 Million in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.94. 10,369,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

