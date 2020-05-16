Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $18.28 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.31.

CRM traded up $4.33 on Friday, hitting $171.33. 5,672,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

