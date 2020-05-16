Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $27.62 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 333,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after buying an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Nike by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NKE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

