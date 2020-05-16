Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $35.02 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,737,000 after buying an additional 2,557,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,071,000 after purchasing an additional 717,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,170. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

