Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $42.55 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,547,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.