Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $47.91 Million in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 293,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,906,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

ACN traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $183.88. 3,630,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

