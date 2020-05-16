Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $51.83 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 595,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,830,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,130,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,417. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

