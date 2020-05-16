Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,104. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

