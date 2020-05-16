Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $9.53 Million in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 356,888 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,934,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $33,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

