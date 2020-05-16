Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $14.51 Million Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 240,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,136. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

