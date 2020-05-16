Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $32.91 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 659,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,907,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,274.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 65,040 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 978,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.72. 12,473,665 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

