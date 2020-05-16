Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $35.50 Million Investment in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 344,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,495,000. NESTLE S A/S accounts for 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $106.72. 272,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The company has a market capitalization of $316.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

