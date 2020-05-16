Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $50.33 Million Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 533,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,326,000. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,032,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

