Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $67.39 Million Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 561,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,387,000. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,278,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

