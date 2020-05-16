Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $8.06 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,604. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

