Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New $9.53 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 108,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after acquiring an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,065,000 after acquiring an additional 265,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,339,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

