Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 374,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,259,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,250,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.