Bartlett & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,589,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after buying an additional 125,121 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after buying an additional 85,668 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

NYSE:MKC traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.25. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

