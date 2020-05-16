Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,657,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,932,742,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $17.06 on Friday, reaching $1,373.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,249.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

