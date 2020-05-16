Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 145,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,205,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

GD traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $130.92. 2,975,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $164.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

