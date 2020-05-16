Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $14,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

NSC traded down $6.23 on Friday, hitting $160.36. 2,041,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $182.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

