Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 258,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Fis Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 369,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,076 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,345,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,766,000 after buying an additional 1,371,473 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 168,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,652,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,356,434. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

