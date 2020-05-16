Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 139,652 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,605,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 194,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $5.63 on Friday, reaching $342.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,817. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

