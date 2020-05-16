Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 219,623 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,343,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Deere & Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of DE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

