Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $10.53 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $360.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.59. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

