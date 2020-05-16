Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $14.22 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 192,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.02. 1,230,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,055. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.54. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.