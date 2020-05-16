Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $17.13 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 134,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

