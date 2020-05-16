Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $18.18 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. The company had a trading volume of 472,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,179. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

