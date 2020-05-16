Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $21.82 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,822,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.18% of Laboratory Corp. of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Mizuho upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded up $3.68 on Friday, reaching $167.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,746. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

