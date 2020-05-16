Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $28.17 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 314,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,174,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,223,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

