Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes $7.98 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 143,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Cullen/Frost Bankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $392,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.24. 1,065,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,693. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.