Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $44,893,000. Baxter International comprises approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Baxter International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. 3,430,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,628. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

