Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 34,110,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

