Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 234,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $52.92. 39,055,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

