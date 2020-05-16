Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.93. 3,170,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,454 shares of company stock worth $16,814,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

