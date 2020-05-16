Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beazley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

BZLYF remained flat at $$4.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

