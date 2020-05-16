Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805. Beazley has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.