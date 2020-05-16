Beddow Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. ABB comprises about 4.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $751,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ABB by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 1,865,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

