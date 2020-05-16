Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 975.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. BP comprises about 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,149,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,435,314. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

