Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for about 2.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,949,000 after buying an additional 491,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,579,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after buying an additional 500,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,043.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. New Street Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

